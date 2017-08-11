Wedding Woes in Joplin

Davida Ralston thought she'd be having the wedding of her dreams at Joplin's Springhouse Gardens, but that was back when she could still get in touch with the venue's owner.

"I'm about 8 weeks out from my wedding and I've paid in full. I'm unable to reach the venue at this time to make final arrangements. I tried to call this morning, it went straight to voicemail. The second time I tried to call, the voicemail was completely full," said Davida.

Getting in touch online isn't any easier.

"I get an auto-response when I send an email, saying it'll be a few weeks before they get back in contact. Their website is down. Their Facebook is down, so i have no way of reaching them at all," said Davida.

And Davida's not the only customer or bride affected by Springhouse management's disappearance.

"It sucks. I'm out 600 dollars which is really awful because we worked really hard for that," said future bride Jordan Garrett.

"Invites have been sent out. We've got people coming from 5 different states. This is just crazy and we can't get a hold of anybody to find out what we're doing," said stepfather of future bride Michael O'Keefe.

Springhouse Garden's management may be nowhere to be found, but Joplin's future brides aren't completely out of luck. That's because popular Joplin wedding venues like the Silver Spoon Barn and Roxy Event Center are stepping up.

"They were messaging me on Facebook when they caught wind of what's going on, and they're just reaching out to all brides involved to find something that works at a discounted rate," said Davida.

Besides wanting the wedding of their dreams, these future brides want something else.

"I hope they're held accountable for this. I hope all the brides are able to at least get their deposits back," said Davida.

"If I don't get my money back, I at least want some sort of justice. (The owner) shouldn't be able to get away with this," said Jordan.