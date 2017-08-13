Dog Days at the City of Miami Municipal Pool



It is literally the dog days of summer at the City of Miami Municipal Pool.

"This is our last day open so we've invited pet owners with their dogs to come in and swim with their pets before we drain the pool" says pool manager Lee Ann Coyne.



A couple safety precautions owners had to follow was all dogs had to have their rabies vaccines up to date, be on a leash and one owner even suited her dog with a life jacket.



Although the sun was hidden behind clouds, pups and their people made the most of the day.



"Even though it's kind of an over cast day and the water is a little cold. The dogs we've seen playing today have really had a good time and they just get in and swim for all their worth" says Coyne.

"It is a little bit cold today..so he is cold but he's definitely having fun" says lifeguard Rebecca Norton, who brought her dog Rider for the final day at the pool.



Not only did the dogs swim, but they proved to us that the kiddy slides aren't just for kids ..neither are play dates.



"It's fun because it gives the dogs a chance to socialize with other dogs. My dog is an only dog, so he doesn't get to socialize very much" says Norton.



Whether the pup could play fetch in the deep end or only wade in the kiddie pool, the Miami Municipal Pool went to the dogs.