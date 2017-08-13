New Mulberry Council Convenes

The new city council in mulberry held their first meeting, as a special session today - at the Mulberry Municipal Building.

The session was supposed to outline the next step for selecting a police chief for the community, after the previous chief was laid off last Tuesday.

The meeting Sunday night started off with another resignation.

Mulberry Police Sergeant Barlow, the only police officer on the force, resigned abruptly after not being able to come to new terms with the new council.

Councilwoman Harlene Bailey says that, was unexpected.

Bailey: "It caught me off guard. you know, we were surprised, Officer Barlow is a great man, I really like him a lot, I've always been behind him, I'm sorry we couldn't work it out."

For about ten minutes, that left the city of Mulberry with no police force.

But a young woman was nominated to take Officer Barlow's position.

Bailey: "We're just going to have to move forward from where we're at, look into a couple of more avenues, but as for right now, Mulberry is still covered by a police force."

Council laid off the chief at Tuesday night's meeting, citizens raising concerns about a lack of coverage during key hours in the city.

Bailey: "There are a lot of people that are concerned about not having enough force here, or not having someone to call, about having to call Crawford County and it taking 10 or 15 minutes."

Bailey says the new officer lives in town, and will be on call and able to respond more quickly to emergency situations in the community.

With the resignation of Officer Barlow, the search for a chief is still on the table, but councilors decided to look at other avenues, to protect the citizens for now.

Bailey: "We just want the citizens to know that we're here, that the police department is here, and we're here for them and we want them to know that we are going to protect them and that we are taking the steps to implement officers around the clock so they'll be able to be taken care of."