Eclipse Eye-wear & Safety

In just one week.. The moon will come between the Earth and the sun.
     It's a good thing, though.. The earth and the sun have been fighting, now, for weeks.
     The "solar eclipse" will have millions of people looking up at the sky.
     And if you don't take the proper precautions there could be serious consequences.
  When many of us head to work or school Monday morning, the day will look like any other.
But just before noon, the moon will dim our skies.
That's when it's time, to get out the special 'eclipse shades'.
Doctor Katie Painter says that your regular sunglasses, just won't cut it.
Painter: "They must be special solar eclipse glasses which are thousands of times darker than regular glasses."
School will be back in session for thousands of students across the area, leaving districts looking at options for the safest way to involve the kids in the eclipse.
Rhonda White is the principal of Lakeside Elementary in Pittsburg.
She says they're making sure the day is filled with fun...and learning.
White: "This is an excellent educational opportunity for us to be outside to put the real learning into place and understand what's happening around them."
White says they have purchased the appropriate 'eclipse glasses' for staff and students, but Dr. Painter has a word of caution.
Painter: "They are kinda a 'one-size-fits-all', and unfortunately they're not sized appropriately for kids, so they definitely need to be used direct adult supervision."
And Principal White says they're well prepared.
White: "We're going to limit the amount of time so that then they'll be engaged in activities, and moving around on the school campus, so that there will be an observation time and then activity time."
     And another reminder that you can check out history with us next week.
     The Great Gorilla Eclipse next Monday 11:30 a-m to 1:30 at Carnie Smith Stadium.
     Bring the family...we'll bring the glasses.

