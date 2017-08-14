Missouri Rx Program Cut Effect

The new "Missouri Rx Plan" went into effect on July 1st, cutting aid for people who only use Medicare.

Just part of the 15-million dollars in state budget cuts.

So how has it impacted local seniors?

Carrie Homer is the president and CEO of the assisted living facility.. Autumn place, I visited the Joplin location.

She works with senior citizens with prescription needs.

"If they have received a bill from a pharmacy company showing that a medication has gone up. Yes, obviously that causes stress for them. A financial burden"

says Homer.

Missouri senator, David Sater expects 8,000 Missouri seniors to be effected by the budget cut.

"I don't think it's happened a lot but it's just went into effect recently so we could see potential problems in the future" says Senator Sater.

But there are ways seniors and their families can ease their expenses.

"Several of the pharmaceutical companies realize what's going on and they are working with pharmacies throughout the state of Missouri to help out pay for the medications that normally they would have had help with" says Senator Sater, who is a retired pharmacist himself.

"Those seniors who don't have a covered drug prescription, we would either have to contact the physician or work with the families in order to find a drug that could work in place of that or we would be required to make sure that their needs are being met and make sure that they are receiving their medication" says Homer.

Seniors may have to take some of the matters into their own hands

"I would encourage low income, Medicare seniors to visit with their pharmacist to see if there's any coupons or help for paying for their medication" says Senator Sater.

The plan will stay in effect for 5 more years.