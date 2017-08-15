Quantcast

Cooking w/ Chuckie: Chicken Tikka Masala

Updated:

Ingredients

· 1 cup yogurt

· 1 tablespoon lemon juice

· 2 teaspoons fresh ground cumin

· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

· 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

· 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

· 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

· 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

· 4 long skewers

· 1 tablespoon butter

· 1 clove garlic, minced

· 1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped

· 2 teaspoons ground cumin

· 2 teaspoons paprika

· 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

· 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

· 1 cup heavy cream

· 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons cumin, cinnamon, cayenne, black pepper, ginger, and salt. Stir in chicken, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

2. Preheat a grill for high heat.

3. Lightly oil the grill grate. Thread chicken onto skewers, and discard marinade. Grill until juices run clear, about 5 minutes on each side.

4. Melt butter in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic and jalapeno for 1 minute. Season with 2 teaspoons cumin, paprika, and 3 teaspoons salt. Stir in tomato sauce and cream. Simmer on low heat until sauce thickens, about 20 minutes. Add grilled chicken, and simmer for 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter, and garnish with fresh cilantro.

