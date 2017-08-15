Frontenac Looks to Repeat in CNC

The Frontenac Raiders have been on a roll lately. Last season they went 10-1 overall, and won a playoff game for the third consecutive year.

Last year, their season ended with a heartbreaking second round loss to Holton. The Raiders took a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter, but blew that lead falling 32-28 to end their season.

The Raiders lost three players to graduation who went on to play in college. Brandon Mlekus, Isaac Bicknell and Dylan Flora are all playing at Pittsburg State.

Frontenac returns a majority of their offensive and defensive lines, including Broc Ginavan, who was an honorable mention All-State DE in 2016.