INTEGRIS and Blue Cross Blue Shield Negotiations

It's an agreement that needs to be made by August 31st.

A contract is in a stalemate between INTEGRIS Health" and "Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma".

If INTEGRIS and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma do not come to an agreement on a contract soon, it means the two companies will become out of network with each other.



INTEGRIS requested a 3 percent rate increase from Blue Cross, but the insurance company denied it.



In a statement from "INTEGRIS".. they say "Despite this difficult negotiation, INTEGRIS values its longstanding relationship with BCBOK and we desire to remain in-network if a fair agreement can be reached."



"INTEGRIS" is the only medical hospital in Miami.



"This is the closest hospital around here besides grove or something like that. Or Joplin" says resident, Jeffrey Phillips.



So if negotiations fail, it could mean a longer drive to get health care for Blue Cross customers.



"I just think it's a big issue with transportation and things like that. Keeping stuff local around here for different people, different ages and different groups like that is really something they need to keep a hold of" says Phillips.



Blue Cross Blue Shield says if an agreement can't be made, INTEGRIS will no longer be in their network after October 24th.



They added "We understand changing to another doctor can be difficult. We are here to help members in this process"