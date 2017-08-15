PSU Football to Host Clinic, Autograph Day

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University football team will host a pair of free events for local and area fans Saturday (Aug. 19).



The day begins with the annual Gorilla Youth Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by Autograph Day from Noon to 1:30 p.m., with both events taking place in the Robert W. Plaster Center.



Local youth are encouraged to attend the hour-long clinic Saturday morning as Pitt State coaches and players lead them through fun-filled drills. Shortly after the clinic, the team will distribute and sign 2017 schedule posters for all fans during the 90-minute Autograph Day activities.