Two Vehicle Crash Ottawa County, OK

A 65 year old male was killed in a two vehicle crash six miles east of Wyandotte, OK. The accident occurred at 5:51 PM yesterday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Roger Tatum, of Goodman, MO, was travelling westbound on US 60. Vehicle #1 was travelling eastbound on US 60 attempting to turn northbound, and struck Tatum on his motorcycle. He was thrown an unknown distance from motorcycle coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

Tatum was pronounced upon arrival at Freeman Hospital. The driver of Vehicle #1 had no injuries and was wearing a safety restraint.

Next of kin was notified.