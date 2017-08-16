Wyandotte Schools Starts School Year with New Food Menu Mobile App

Paper school menus could soon be a thing of the past. Some schools in Oklahoma can now answer the question "What's for lunch?" by looking at a mobile app.

School districts using OPAA! food service will have access to the app that Wyandotte administrators believe will have a huge impact on the food program.

Kitchen crews in Wyandotte prepared meat and chip trays for nachos to be served the first day of school on Thursday. Nachos are one of several choices on the OPAA! lunch menu. And kids can now see those food choices on the Nutrislice app.



Superintendent Troy Gray said, "This is something that’s going to be real exciting for our kids and our parents. We know the kids, and all of us, we eat visually. And they can go onto this app, hover over and see exactly what the meals going to look like that day and also get calorie counts and everything."



The kitchen manager introduced it to kids during an open house.

Jessica McMinn explained, "I showed them how to install it and as soon as they installed it they were like, ‘This is awesome! So, amazing. I cant wait to eat this on this day!’ I think it will be great."



The interactive app also helps parents know what choices could trigger food allergies and actually eliminates hazards.



OPAA! Nutrition services director, Jessi Maple explained, "It will cross it off their choice on the list. So, if you have a child with a gluten allergy, it will take off everything on that menu for that day that has gluten."



That also takes some of the burden and worry off the kitchen manager.

"Peanuts especially are in so many things that you have no idea and this app takes care of that for you."



Icons offer warnings about what’s in the salad bar.

Looking at the app, Jessi explained what icons meant. "This is a freshly prepared item. It will list that on there. It has all the different items in it that could be possible allergy."



Last year was the districts first using OPAA!. The superintendent said participation in the food program increased from about fifty percent of the student body and faculty to seventy-five percent. And he said, it was the first time in ten years he’s been superintendent at Wyandotte that he hasn’t received a complaint about food from the cafeteria. But the new app also does allow the students to rate the food.



Maple said, "Whether they liked it on a scale of one to five. That will give us feedback. And if we start getting a lot of bad feedback on a certain item, don’t put that on the menu. Our kids don’t like it."



OPAA! will tryout a smoothie bar this year. And in the future the app could even be used to let students order specific lunches and avoid the lunch line going straight to a pickup spot.



The app also includes a way to pay for meals on line. The superintendent said that could improve unpaid accounts which last year added up to five-thousand dollars.





