Columbus Looks to Return to Top of CNC

The Columbus Titans have been on a roll lately. They're 30-5 overall the last three years and have won 5 playoff games.

Last year they were two points away from being CNC league champs, falling to Frontenac 21-20. Then, in the first round of the playoffs the Titans were upset by Girard 28-24.

This year's team will be senior-heavy, and has some serious talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Ridge Smith is back for his senior season. Last year smith threw for 1,166 yards and 13 TD. Running back Keenan Stanley is also entering his senior year after rushing for 1,307 yards and 19 TD in 2016. On top of those two, Columbus also has an All-State lineman returning in Sam Eddington, and receiver Kale Smith who caught 7 touchdowns last year.

Columbus will open up the season on Sepember 1st at home against Riverton.