Quantcast

Columbus Looks to Return to Top of CNC - KOAM TV 7

Columbus Looks to Return to Top of CNC

Updated:

The Columbus Titans have been on a roll lately. They're 30-5 overall the last three years and have won 5 playoff games.

Last year they were two points away from being CNC league champs, falling to Frontenac 21-20. Then, in the first round of the playoffs the Titans were upset by Girard 28-24.

This year's team will be senior-heavy, and has some serious talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Ridge Smith is back for his senior season. Last year smith threw for 1,166 yards and 13 TD. Running back Keenan Stanley is also entering his senior year after rushing for 1,307 yards and 19 TD in 2016. On top of those two, Columbus also has an All-State lineman returning in Sam Eddington, and receiver Kale Smith who caught 7 touchdowns last year.

Columbus will open up the season on Sepember 1st at home against Riverton.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.