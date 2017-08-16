Keeping Kids Safe in Cherokee County

You can't be with your kid 24 hours a day but thanks to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, you can keep a digital eye on their surroundings. The department is encouraging parents and guardians to get online and get involved with their OffenderWatch program. And so are participating parents!

"I encourage more people to use it," says mother and OffenderWatch user Brigitte Baker.

Through the sheriff's website, parents and guardians can get enrolled and then enter important locations like their kid's school, home address, and their child's hangout spots. If a registered offender or serious criminal moves within 2 miles of those locations, parents are notified via email.

"I think this is a great example of how technology allows us to better serve our citizens, and arm citizens with the information they need to protect their families," said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

The Cherokee County sheriff's website does more than just let you know when an offender moves in near one of your kid's hangouts. It also lets you submit tips, to keep the data base up to date. Sheriff Groves says it's also important that parents and guardians keep their kids information up to date as well.

"If you previously registered, and your kid has switched schools, you need to update that information so we can monitor the correct campus," says Sheriff Groves.