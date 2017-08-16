Search for Eclipse Viewing Glasses Becoming More Dim

If you haven't gotten your eclipse glasses yet, your options might be as low as the light will be during the eclipse.

"Recently, they have just depleted. We do not have any more eclipse solar glasses"

Phones have been ringing off the hook at Kirkland's home.

"We've gotten 50 to 100 calls a day looking for these glasses and there's no place for us to send them because we just don't have anywhere to send them" says Chris Lathem from Kirkland's Home.

Some stores have been so overwhelmed eclipse glasses calls that they had to make it part of their phone greeting.

When you call Joplin Best Buy, this is what comes up. "All local best buy stores are currently we do not know if or when we will receive another shipment"

"Thank you for calling Kirkland's in Joplin, we are completely out of eclipse glasses, how may I help you?" is how Chris has been having to answer the phone recently.

But some people's parents had them in their best interest.

"My mom bought glasses for the kids and a bunch of family already and were gonna watch it together" says local Eclipse viewer, Jonathan Murphy.

"Well I have 2 pairs, so I'm kinda good to go. But i need a couple more because i have kids" says another Eclipse viewer, Phillip Horn.

But options on where to find them might be tricky. Walmart and Lowe's in Joplin say they are out and its uncertain if any more will come in.

If you take you Eclipse glasses shopping online, Arkansan's Eye Care suggests you make sure you are buying NASA approved glasses, to protect your retinas.