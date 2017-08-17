State Fire Marshal Assisting With Ongoing Fire Investigations

Between 09/15/2015 and 08/02/2017 the Office of the State Fire Marshal has upon request assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and McCune Fire Department with 9 separate fire incidents. The following is a list of the fire incidents actively being investigated jointly by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

• 09/05/2015 - 602 Elm Street

• 11/07/2015 - 709 6th Street

• 11/08/2015 - 503 Brunetti Drive

• 04/08/2016 - 711 6th Street

• 03/28/2017 - 703 6th Street

• 06/18/2017 - 606 7th Street

• 07/20/2017 - 704 7th Street

• 07/21/2017 - 511 Walnut Street

• 08/02/2017 - 812 6th Street

An origin and cause examination was conducted at each of the fire scenes by investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and each was classified as incendiary.

Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal continue to investigate these fires and ask that anyone with information regarding these fires contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274 or the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 785-296-3401. You may also submit a tip online at http://firemarshal.ks.gov/arson

During their meeting Monday August 14, the McCune City Council approved a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for these fires.