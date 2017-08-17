Quantcast

Missouri Southern kicks off Welcome Week with picnic, eclipse vi - KOAM TV 7

Missouri Southern kicks off Welcome Week with picnic, eclipse viewing

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Get out your safety eyeglasses. A 90-percent partial eclipse will pass over Missouri Southern State University on Monday during the 16th annual Welcome Week Picnic planned for Monday on the campus Oval.

“We’ll be having a picnic for students, faculty and staff with free food and a live DJ,” says Assistant Director of Student Life Craig Gullett. “At noon, we’ll be handing out 500 free shirts to students with ID.”

Glasses for viewing the eclipse will be available on a first come, first served basis to students, faculty and staff starting at 10:30 a.m.

Welcome Week will include the following activities:

  • Monday, Aug. 21

Welcome Week picnic on campus oval for students, faculty and staff, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.  Free shirts for the first 500 students with ID and free protective eclipse eyeglasses for students, faculty and staff while supply lasts.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 22

President’s Ice Cream Social for students with ID, 10:30 a.m., Billingsly Student Center.

  • Wednesday, Aug. 23

Community Day on the Oval, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sponsored by Career Services, students can visit with representatives from area businesses and non-profits, sample products and explore job and volunteer opportunities.

  • Thursday, Aug. 24

Campus Involvement Day, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., on the Oval. Students can get information about participating in a variety of campus organizations.

  • Friday, Aug.25

Survivor Night, 8:30 – 10 p.m., cross country course. You survived the first week, but can you survive the zombie outbreak? Open to students with ID; free T-shirts for the first 200 students. 

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Missouri Southern kicks off Welcome Week with picnic, eclipse viewing

    Missouri Southern kicks off Welcome Week with picnic, eclipse viewing

    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-08-17 19:50:42 GMT
    Get out your safety eyeglasses. A 90-percent partial eclipse will pass over Missouri Southern State University on Monday during the 16th annual Welcome Week Picnic planned for Monday on the campus Oval. “We’ll be having a picnic for students, faculty and staff with free food and a live DJ,” says Assistant Director of Student Life Craig Gullett. “At noon, we’ll be handing out 500 free shirts to students with ID.” Glasses for viewing the e...More >>
    Get out your safety eyeglasses. A 90-percent partial eclipse will pass over Missouri Southern State University on Monday during the 16th annual Welcome Week Picnic planned for Monday on the campus Oval. “We’ll be having a picnic for students, faculty and staff with free food and a live DJ,” says Assistant Director of Student Life Craig Gullett. “At noon, we’ll be handing out 500 free shirts to students with ID.” Glasses for viewing the e...More >>

  • Pittsburg Bridal Crawl - September 22nd

    Pittsburg Bridal Crawl - September 22nd

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:20:07 GMT

    Last year’s inaugural Bridal Crawl, hosted by Memorial Auditorium and featuring merchants in Downtown Pittsburg, was such a success that future brides and the merchants asked for a repeat this fall. Memorial Auditorium staff was happy to comply. The crawl will kick off on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Auditorium. Brides, mothers and others may pick up passports on the main level between 4 and 6 p.m. for $5 each. There, they may have the opportunity to browse booths of wedding-...

    More >>

    Last year’s inaugural Bridal Crawl, hosted by Memorial Auditorium and featuring merchants in Downtown Pittsburg, was such a success that future brides and the merchants asked for a repeat this fall. Memorial Auditorium staff was happy to comply. The crawl will kick off on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Auditorium. Brides, mothers and others may pick up passports on the main level between 4 and 6 p.m. for $5 each. There, they may have the opportunity to browse booths of wedding-...

    More >>

  • Sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers

    4-State Heroes Appreciation Tour 2017

    4-State Heroes Appreciation Tour 2017

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-07-24 19:57:17 GMT

    4-State Heroes Appreciation Tour 2017 Sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers. 

    More >>

    4-State Heroes Appreciation Tour 2017 Sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.