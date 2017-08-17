City’s monthly tree limb drop off site open on Saturday, August 19

The growing season is still with us in Joplin, and as residents trim their trees and bushes, the City will again open the tree limb and brush drop-off processing site on Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drop-off site is located at 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue, six tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.

This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits. Leaves, grass clippings, trash, etc. will not be accepted. This program is open on the third Saturday of the month until November 18, unless there is a weather event that warrants another date being set. Commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.

Joplin residents should also note that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on their regular trash pick-up day. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of four (4) feet and bundled. Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than four (4) inches.

Residents and landlords on the City’s residential trash service may also bring tree limbs and brush to the Republic Services Transfer Station on Old Route 66, in Galena, Kansas. Customers need to bring their city utility bill showing the Joplin Trash Service fee and identification. Fees range from $17 to $24 per load, per trip. This subsidized program runs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon. Call the City at 624-0820 ext. 501 or visit www.joplinmo.org for updated information.

In order to burn yard waste, citizens need to obtain a Burn Permit from any of the Fire Stations in the City or at the City’s Finance Department at City Hall. The permit costs $5 and is good for three consecutive days. The Permits are available at the Fire Stations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven day per week. Please note there may be times when firefighters are not at the station to issue permits, due to the nature of their job. Fire Stations will only be able to accept payment by check or money order.

The Finance Department, located on the third floor of City Hall, 602 South Main, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The City Hall location will accept cash, check, debit card, money order, or credit card payments.

No matter where the Permit is obtained, residents must still inquire with the Joplin Fire Department about weather conditions and if burning is allowed on each day. Residents can obtain this information by calling 623-0403.

For more information, call the Public Works Center at 417-624-0820 ext. 564, the Recycling Department, 417-624-0820 ext. 501, or Republic Services at 800-431-1507.