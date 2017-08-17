Michigan Man Charged For Casey's Robbery; Fires Gun Multiple Times

On August 17, 2017 at 3:34 AM Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to Casey’s General Store, 403 North Main, for a panic alarm. While officers were on the way, a witness called 911 to report the store was being robbed.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter on the store. As officers approached, one of the female employees then exited the store with a rifle that they had fought away from the suspect. The suspect then exited the store and failed to comply with officers’ commands and tried to walk away. He was taken into custody after physically resisting arrest.

It was determined that the suspect fired approximately 10 shots from his rifle while inside the store. The suspect had fired repeatedly into the security system and computer monitors. Additionally, when the female clerk exited with the rifle and threw it on the ground, it discharged one round. No injuries were reported in this incident, however, the suspect was medically cleared at a local hospital.

The suspect was identified as Jordan A. Logan, 27, from Heartland, Michigan. He is being held in the Joplin City Jail and the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges for Robbery in the First Degree and Armed Criminal Action. He is being held without bond.

