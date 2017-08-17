Quantcast

Solar Eclipse Enthusiast - KOAM TV 7

Solar Eclipse Enthusiast

Updated:

    You're probably familiar with the phrase, 'What would you do for a Klondike Bar', but, for one Joplin woman and her family, it's 'What would you do for a solar eclipse?'
Libby Burleson was first introduced to solar eclipse 'mania' in 2002.
    Her mother saw the craze and started a business, specializing in 'eclipse cruises'.
    That's when Libby and her family loaded up on a ten day journey to the middle of the ocean, just to see the total eclipse of the sun.
Burleson: "My first totality was 32 seconds.  32 seconds, we traveled out into the middle of the ocean for, went through storms, went through clouds, emotions, highs, lows, doubts, every emotion you could think of, for 32 seconds."
    Since then, the family has logged thousands of miles -- catching total eclipses across the world.
    Her passport, stamped from Fiji, South Africa, Bolivia, and points in between.
    The cruises carry on average about 200 people, who all have the same reaction during 'totality'.
Burleson: "When they're screaming at the top of their lungs because of the excitement and the elation and then you look up...and there's a hole in the sky, and there's no other way of explaining it other than a hole in the sky."
    During the excitement, everyone is looking for the one person who manages to grab 'the money shot.'
Burleson: "The money shot is a perfect diamond ring, it's where, one part of the sun, and I have pictures, one part of the sun that pokes through the outer layer of the moon, and it looks like a diamond ring."
    Libby says no matter how many times she's seen the eclipse, she's still deeply impacted by the experience.
Burleson: "Something about that shakes you to your core, something about it, you know there's a spiritual connection, you don't know what it is, where it's coming from and then it's over."
    A connection she'll be sharing with her kids as they travel to Kansas City to see the eclipse this Monday.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Solar Eclipse Enthusiast

    Solar Eclipse Enthusiast

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-08-18 00:18:27 GMT
        You're probably familiar with the phrase, 'What would you do for a Klondike Bar', but, for one Joplin woman and her family, it's 'What would you do for a solar eclipse?' Libby Burleson was first introduced to solar eclipse 'mania' in 2002.     Her mother saw the craze and started a business, specializing in 'eclipse cruises'.     That's when Libby and her family loaded up on a ten day journey to the middle of the ocean, just to see the ...More >>
        You're probably familiar with the phrase, 'What would you do for a Klondike Bar', but, for one Joplin woman and her family, it's 'What would you do for a solar eclipse?' Libby Burleson was first introduced to solar eclipse 'mania' in 2002.     Her mother saw the craze and started a business, specializing in 'eclipse cruises'.     That's when Libby and her family loaded up on a ten day journey to the middle of the ocean, just to see the ...More >>

  • Eclipse Eye-wear & Safety

    Eclipse Eye-wear & Safety

    Monday, August 14 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-08-14 23:13:18 GMT
    In just one week.. The moon will come between the Earth and the sun.      It's a good thing, though.. The earth and the sun have been fighting, now, for weeks.      The "solar eclipse" will have millions of people looking up at the sky.      And if you don't take the proper precautions there could be serious consequences.   When many of us head to work or school Monday morning, the day will look like any other. But just befor...More >>
    In just one week.. The moon will come between the Earth and the sun.      It's a good thing, though.. The earth and the sun have been fighting, now, for weeks.      The "solar eclipse" will have millions of people looking up at the sky.      And if you don't take the proper precautions there could be serious consequences.   When many of us head to work or school Monday morning, the day will look like any other. But just befor...More >>

  • New Mulberry Council Convenes

    New Mulberry Council Convenes

    Sunday, August 13 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-08-14 01:52:07 GMT
        The new city council in mulberry held their first meeting, as a special session today - at the Mulberry Municipal Building.     The session was supposed to outline the next step for selecting a police chief for the community, after the previous chief was laid off last Tuesday.     The meeting Sunday night started off with another resignation.     Mulberry Police Sergeant Barlow, the only police officer on the force, resigned a...More >>
        The new city council in mulberry held their first meeting, as a special session today - at the Mulberry Municipal Building.     The session was supposed to outline the next step for selecting a police chief for the community, after the previous chief was laid off last Tuesday.     The meeting Sunday night started off with another resignation.     Mulberry Police Sergeant Barlow, the only police officer on the force, resigned a...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.