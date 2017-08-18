Quantcast

Report: Missouri Has More 'Hate Groups' Than Kansas & Oklahoma Combined

     According to a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center" the state of Missouri has more hate groups than Kansas and Oklahoma combined.
     But local officials say *positive* groups are more common in the area.
Charlottesville, Virginia.  these disturbing scenes painted an unpleasant picture of the racial divisions in our country.
A report from the Southern Poverty Law Center outlines the number of hate groups in each state across the nation.
Oklahoma and Kansas, had seven identified groups each, but Missouri, had nineteen.
Duncan: "It's common to see these types of crimes in more rural settings and also larger city settings, so we're not immune to the possibility of those things, but again, just as a community we're fortunate that we're maybe not the most ideal location in the area that has those groups active."
David Durall is a community activist, working to bring positivity to the area, but he knows Joplin isn't perfect.
Durall: "I would say there are problems with it in our area, to what extent, I don't know, personally."
One difference between communities is how hate is expressed.
Durall: "From seeing some different dialogues via Facebook and things of that nature, again, I just think it's the indifference that we have//unfortunately, the way the world is now, there is hate out there, I think a lot of it, I think a lot of it may be just Facebook hate."
Hate that Duncan wants to prevent and eliminate.
Duncan: "We have a full-time crime analysis that's always looking for trends and patterns and where our crime is and why, and who's contributing to it and where it's coming from."
Duncan says those efforts are paying off..
Duncan: "We don't see a lot of hate crimes, but we always examine the cases that we work and the crimes that we're working to determine if a hate crime is a factor."
     Of course, police strongly encourage anyone who sees any possible "hate group" activity to report it immediately.

