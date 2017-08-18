Joplin Takes a Stand against Racism

Community leaders held a rally against racism Friday night in response to the recent violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. The event also served as a vigil for Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed in Charlottesville when a car crashed into a group of counter-protesters, as well as the two officers who died in a helicopter crash monitoring the event.

Many subjects were addressed at the rally, including how to lawfully protest, and Heather Meyer's message against hate. A popular theme at the event focused on the need for community and national leaders to address racism head on.

"I believe it's very important for our community leaders of the local, county and state level to take a stand on this issue, and let it be known that we will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our community," said event speaker and retired pastor Steve Urie.

Hope, love, and unity were also prominent themes embraced by the crowd.

"I'm encouraged by the outpouring of citizens tonight. I think this is a wonderful thing for our community, because at times like this, we need to show our strength and love, and not our division and hate," said rally attendee Keenan Cortez.