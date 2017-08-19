Quantcast

High School Football Scoreboard -- Aug. 18

High School Football Scoreboard -- Aug. 18

Updated:

Branson 17, Neosho 14
El Dorado Springs 50, Stockton 18
Glendale 54, Joplin 25           
Lamar 28, Cassville 0
Lighthouse Christian 40, East Newton 0
Lockwood 21, Liberal 12
McDonald County 19, Salem 6
Monett 19, California 6
Mount Vernon 35, Reeds Spring 20
Mountain Grove 46, Aurora 19 
Ozark 26, Carthage 20
Pierce City 52, Diamond 0                       
Sarcoxie 45, Jasper 7
Seneca 28, Nevada 20
Webb City 27, Carl Junction 12

