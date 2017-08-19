MSSU Holds Inaugural Green Coat Ceremony

You may have heard of a white coat ceremony. The signal of the start of medical school, but this is a bit different.



Missouri Southern State University officials gave each student a green jacket as a symbol of the start of their undergrad career.

"Students will enter into school this fall, they'll receive their bachelor's degree in biology in 3 years" says Dr.. Donna Johnson , the director of the Yours to Lose program.



But their education doesn't end there. Their fourth year at the university will be their first year of medical school: that they have already been accepted in to and will stay enrolled in, if they keep their grades up

"They have a certain grade standard they have to maintain. So the name came about..okay this is yours and nobody is going to take it from you. So the only person that can take it from you would be yourself" says Dr. Johnson.

"There's some pressure that comes along with it , you have to keep your grades up and you have to stay focused. But that's what I'm willing to do to become a doctor" says one of the accepted students, Ashley McCleary.

"We take a few more credit hours, but i don't think any of us would have been chosen if we couldn't do it" says another accepted student, Shelby West.

The program could help the Four States' health in the future.

"A major goal for the yours to lose program is to cultivate physicians that will stay in the area and help this community" says McCleary.

As the students step off the stage, they are also stepping into their future as physicians.