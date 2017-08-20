New Dorms At Labette Community College

Students across the region are settling in to their dorm rooms for the fall semester.

But for students and faculty at Labette Community College in Parsons, this move-in day has special meaning.

When Zachary Lintzen came to Labette Community College last year, living on campus, wasn't an option.

Lintzen: "I lived in a small two bedroom apartment on the other side of town, it was kinda far from campus so it was difficult to travel back and forth to work and everything."

That was because, LCC had no on campus housing.

Now, Lintzen is helping fellow students move in to Cardinal Villas...the first dormitory on campus during a move in event.

Staff with LCC and members of the baseball team helped new students bring their belongings to their rooms and get settled in, to their new home.

Lintzen: "I think it's great for the students just to be able to walk straight across the campus to go eat breakfast, lunch, or go hang out at the student center, and then, go to classes, be on time."

The $6.5 million, four story villas feature room for 144 students, a 3,000 square foot student center in the basement, and private bathrooms for each student.

Resident Director Michelle Goss says there's more to the new facility than convenience for students.

Goss: "I think the parents are excited, the parents to, be able to meet the coaches, and the parents to be able to meet the staff, especially for the families that are coming from out of town to have that sense of comfort that they're leaving their students in good hands."

The new dormitory features a wide number of amenities, including a student lounge, and on-site laundry.

But the biggest amenity for students...neighbors.

Lintzen: "There's going to be students that if they need help with something, their roommate or someone just across the hall is going to be able to help them with whatever, whether it's math, science, or anything."

Both Lintzen and Goss are expecting higher enrollment numbers now that Labette offers the on campus housing.