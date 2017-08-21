Boil water advisory issued for Great Plains Development Authority in Labette County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the water supply of Great Plains Development Authority located in the city of Parsons in Labette County. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residual levels and bacterial contamination.

The advisory took effect on Aug. 21, 2017, and will remain in effect until conditions that place the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved adequately.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure. Regardless of whether it is the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.