Freeman Offers FREE Saturday Morning Sports Injury Clinics

Students injured in Friday night football matchups or other fall sports have access to orthopaedic specialists on Saturday mornings. Whether injured during practice or competition, Freeman Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Joplin and Pittsburg will evaluate students free of charge.

“Nothing can be more frustrating to an athlete than to be hurt and out of commission,” said Dr. Robert Lieurance, Freeman Orthopaedic Surgeon. “The sooner an injury is diagnosed and treated, the sooner an athlete can resume activity.”

The clinic is open to middle school, high school and college athletes who were injured during the previous week’s activities. Students can be seen with no appointment on a first come, first served basis. Physicians and staff will perform exams and x-rays, and provide a brace when needed. Students needing follow-up care will be referred to the appropriate Freeman physician or department.

“Our team is specially trained to get these student athletes back in the game,” said Dr. Michael Zafuta, Freeman Orthopaedic Surgeon. “These clinics enable students to receive the proper care quickly, so they can be off the sidelines as soon as possible.”

The free Saturday morning sports clinic will be available starting at 9:00 am Saturdays, August 19 – October 14. Freeman Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is located at 3105 McClelland Blvd., in Joplin, Mo. In Pittsburg, the clinic is located at 100 N. Pine St.

In Joplin, students with chronic injury should call 417.347.5400 for an appointment during regular business hours. In Pittsburg, the phone number is 620.231.3750.

