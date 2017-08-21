Cherokee County Budget Hearing

Residents from Cherokee County gather at the public budget hearing, hoping to know more about where their tax dollars are going.

Potential tax increases have local farmers like Laura Atkinson cautious.

"Hopefully the farmers will look into this a little more and realize how much their taxes are going to increase this year. I don't want them to get sticker shock when they get their statements. So i hope they get a little more involved in it" says Laura Atkinson, a local farmer.

"They have concerns as to where their money is going. And they have every right to. The money in the increase will come from what they call a mill levy, which is off of your property tax. Which is what impacts the citizens of the county" says commissioner, Cory Moates.

Commissioners proposed a mill increase of 5.48 from 2017 to 2018 to make up for 2 years of budget shortfalls. Which is almost 1 mill less than the original proposal.

The money will be going to different organizations that serve the county.

"Unfortunately, in today's times, the crime rate continually increases. And the demand for our public servants to be on the street has increased. So therefore it demands an increase in monetary" says Moates.

The budget was not finalized at this meeting, and will be picked up next Monday.

Residents like Atkinson still have a chance to voice their concerns for the taxes they pay.

"I'm hoping they're listening and they'll try to lower our taxes even more" says Atkinson.