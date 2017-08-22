Titanic Event @ Joplin Public Library - September 15th

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Joplin Public Library is pleased to announce a Titanic Event!  will be held on Friday, September 15. Characters from the Branson Titanic Museum will walk the halls of Joplin Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m., educating children in 1st through 5th grade about their adventures on the fated voyage.

A brief story will proceed an opportunity for participants to make their own headline, build an acrostic poem, sink their own boat, and more. A family admission to the museum and other prizes will be awarded during the event! 

This program is made possible through a collaboration between Joplin Public Library and the Titanic Museum of Branson.

For more information, contact the Children’s Department at 417- 623-2184 or visit their website at www.joplinpubliclibrary.org.

