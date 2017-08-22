Quantcast

MSSU Names Vandeven Starting QB - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Names Vandeven Starting QB

Updated:

Missouri Southern head coach Denver Johnson announced Monday that junior Dante Vandeven will be the teams starting quarterback heading into the 2017 season.

The Lions have just nine days until their season opener, which is August 31st at home against Fort Hays State.

Vandeven is a transfer from D1 SE Missouri State, where he was named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year back in 2015.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.