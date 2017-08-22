Quantcast

Labette Co. Aims for SEK Title - KOAM TV 7

Labette Co. Aims for SEK Title

Updated:

The Labette County Grizzlies finished last season 5-5 overall. They lost a couple talented offensive players to graduation, including QB Logan Dean and Isaiah McPherson (2016 SEK Off. MVP), but they are stacked with seniors who are ready to take their shot at winning a league title.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.