ODEQ Plans to Clean More Lead from Ottawa County Yards and Driveways



Jo and her son Tim have lived in Commerce for most lives.

"Some kids suffer from having lead in their blood. So i think it's a good thing for people to be tested" says Jo.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality just submitted the contract for a contractor to test Ottawa County resident's yards for lead at the end of the month.

"If you call and want your yard tested then we'll come out and test for lead. It's not all chemicals that we test for we on because that was identified as the primary contaminant of concern" says Brian Stanila from the ODEQ.

Ottawa County's lead problems stems all the way back from when the Tar Creek Superfund site used to be used for mining.

"A few years ago the EPA tested out driveway. And they re-did our driveway because of it" says Jo.

The ODEQ has since taken over lead removal work from the EPA.

"We'll do what we call a dig and haul. We excavate out the contaminated material. If it's a yard, we'll replace clean top soil..and then sod the yard. If it's a driveway, then we will excavate it with limestone" says Stanila.

"I never really had much of a concern..living here..it's just what we knew. But I know it's a thing and it's a problem and it should be addressed" says Tim Lewis.

The testing and the excavating will be free of charge to Ottawa County residents. And hopefully..make a county with less risk of lead poisoning for future generations.

If you are an Ottawa County resident and would like your property tested, you can call 1-800-522-0206