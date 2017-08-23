Suspect charged in Tuesday night’s shooting incident

Charges have been filed against a Deerfield resident after multiple agencies responded to a call of shots being fired at the intersection of highways T and 54 Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, Bourbon County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and multiple Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene after a caller claimed a man had fired a rifle at the tractor trailer he was driving. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said the suspect had fled the scene but was arrested a short time later by Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputies. Investigators believe the tractor trailer was struck several times by gunfire but no injuries occurred. “At this time, we believe this started over a driving incident that had just occurred” said Mosher.

The Sheriff said the suspect has been identified as 33 year-old Joshua W Goodwin of Deerfield Mo. A warrant was issued Wednesday morning charging Goodwin with Assault or Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Property Damage in the 1st Degree. Sheriff Mosher said he was grateful for the assistance from the other agencies that responded to help. Goodwin is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

(Press Release from Vernon County Sheriff's Office)

Probable Cause