Joplin Man Charged With Two Counts Abuse of a Child

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

On August 22, 2017 the Joplin Police Department and the Jasper County Children's Division began an investigation into a child abuse case that occurred in the northwest part of town. A 2 month old boy had been taken to a Joplin hospital with bruising, fractured ribs, fractured skull, brain bleeds and other internal injuries. As a result of the investigation, Kavan R Ply, 22, Joplin was arrested that evening at 6:45pm by a Joplin Detective. Ply was charged by the Jasper County Prosecutor's office with two counts of Abuse or Neglect of a Child. (Class B Felony) Ply's bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

