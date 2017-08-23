Almost $170,000 to help Pittsburg's Homeless

$169,459 dollars: That's the total of Pittsburg's annual Emergency Solutions Grant, all of which is going towards homeless services in the city. A large portion of the grant will go towards helping citizens in need before they find themselves on the street.

"It's for homeless prevention. So that helps people stay in their homes, either with utility or down payment assistance. And then it's rapid rehousing. There's some other programs like that, that keep people in their homes," said Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall.

Roughly $50,000 of the Emergency Services Grant will be dedicated to Wesley House, an outreach mission dedicated to helping the people of Crawford County, who are down on their luck. They'll use their portion of the grant to fund their day shelter program.

"Anytime Wesley House is open, there's a breakfast and lunch served. We have laundry and shower facilities on site," said Wesley House Daily Operations Manager Casey Brown.

And the day shelter program does more than just feed and clean local homeless. It gives them the tools to get back on their feet.

"They can receive case management for job interviews, and we have some employment classes that they are referred to," said Brown.

Those who make use of Wesley House's services are happy to see it getting support.

"I believe that they're a great help to the community. I've been here a couple of hours and I've seen numerous people come through here that needed help, and they've been so helpful to them," said Moses Hamilton, a man assisted by Wesley House.

