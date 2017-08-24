Vision Carthage to Sell Rt. 66 Historical Balusters

The Vision Carthage Board has announced that 100 balusters from the former Rt. 66 bridge Northeast of Carthage will be for sale at the final ArtWalk of the 2017 season, Friday, September 22 beginning at 5PM. Balusters will be for sale on a first come, first served basis on the East side of the Square for $250 apiece. No limit will be placed on how many balusters each interested party can purchase. While each baluster sold on the 22nd will be in complete condition, they will be sold “as is”. Balusters were originally installed in 1934 and being over 80 years old, show various signs of wear and tear including chips and cracks.

The 1934 bridge closed in early September 2016 after an inspection showed serious deterioration. City officials asked that as the old bridge was being removed, the Missouri Department of Transportation ensure that the balusters would be preserved. Carthage City Council voted in July of 2017 to donate the recovered pieces to Vision Carthage with the stipulation that the proceeds be used for City improvement. Vision Carthage is a nonprofit with the goal of implementing the recommendations of a 2011 city improvement study completed by Drury University.

Interested parties may pay with cash or local check at the event. Proceeds from the sale of the balusters will support the projects of Vision Carthage. Previous projects include new benches on the Historic Carthage Square, the Mayor’s Christmas Tree, and restoration of homes in the 600 and 700 block of Grant Street.

