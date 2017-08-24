Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Operations Scheduled For MSHP Troop D

Captain Juan Villanueva, commanding officer of Troop D, Springfield, announces that Troop D will participate in Labor Day weekend enforcement operations. These operations' objective is to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes. Throughout the holiday weekend, troopers within Troop D and throughout the state will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort). This means every available officer will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.

In addition to Operation C.A.R.E., Troop D will be participating in the statewide special enforcement operation during peak travel periods on Friday, September 1, and Monday, September 4. During this operation, troopers will be assigned to 20-mile sections of Interstate 44. Enforcement efforts on secondary roads will be conducted during the same timeframe within Troop D. This year’s Labor Day weekend counting period is from 6 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2017.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri's roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. "Don't Violate The Trust."