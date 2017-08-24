Quantcast

Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Operations Scheduled For MSHP Troo - KOAM TV 7

Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Operations Scheduled For MSHP Troop D

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Captain Juan Villanueva, commanding officer of Troop D, Springfield, announces that Troop D will participate in Labor Day weekend enforcement operations. These operations' objective is to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes. Throughout the holiday weekend, troopers within Troop D and throughout the state will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort). This means every available officer will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.

In addition to Operation C.A.R.E., Troop D will be participating in the statewide special enforcement operation during peak travel periods on Friday, September 1, and Monday, September 4. During this operation, troopers will be assigned to 20-mile sections of Interstate 44. Enforcement efforts on secondary roads will be conducted during the same timeframe within Troop D. This year’s Labor Day weekend counting period is from 6 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2017.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri's roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. "Don't Violate The Trust."

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.