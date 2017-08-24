Carthage H.S. Senior Humble About Perfect Score on ACT Test

Most colleges and universities look at ACT scores as the standard of whether students are prepared for higher education. It’s a test some students take many times and schools even offer classes to prepare for it. So, imagine getting a perfect score. Enter Carthage high school’s Phillip Miner.



Phillip checked over his work on some advanced placement calculus problems Thursday. The Carthage high school senior's recent ACT test score has people talking. He opened the packet from the ACT company with his results as family members guessed at his score.

Phillip explained, "My dad guessed 36 cause he's kind of a joker. And so when I opened it up, I go he was right. So, that was kind of funny. I'm not someone who gets outwardly excited, but it was nice."



While Phillip is pretty humble, school leaders are excited. That’s because it is a rare achievement. One tenth of one percent of those who take the ACT test get a perfect score.



Principal Matt Huntley said, "We're super proud of Phillip and the perfect ACT score… It’s very special for us to be a part of it and for Phillip as well."



Phillip isn’t sure where to give credit but explained, "I am good at taking tests. I don’t get panicked by them. I don’t feel super-pressured about studying or anything. I just take the test."



That was something he did do a lot of in his advanced placement English Composition class. While he didn’t take the ACT prep class,

Phillip has taken AP government, and now AP calculus and AP literature.



Jessica Benipal, the schools AP language instructor described Phillip as a great student who’s natural inquisitive. She said, "He was always a really smart kid and always had lot of intellectual interest, so I think that really helped him in the long run."



Benipal believes this will open doors for Phillip to go to any college or university of his choice.

She said, "If you have the opportunity, especially in this day and age, to to attend any kind of university and have financial aid, that’s a big thing. So you can really think about what you want to do with your life and what you're passionate about."



Right now Phillip said, "I want to go for the degree of actuarial sciences. It doesn’t matter too much to me where, somewhere close preferably."



He's been hearing from colleges since he took his PSAT last year. Now with his 36 score on the ACT, even more schools could come calling.



This was Phillip’s second shot at the ACT. The first time he scored a 32.