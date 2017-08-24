Carthage H.S. Senior Humble About Perfect Score on ACT Test

A Carthage high school senior earns a perfect score on the ACT.
Phillip Miner didn't even take an ACT prep class but takes AP calculus and a number of other advanced placement classes.
A Carthage high school senior earns a perfect score on the ACT.
Phillip Miner didn't even take an ACT prep class but takes AP calculus and a number of other advanced placement classes.
The landscape of north Schifferdecker property is changing dramatically as the snowball mining site is cleared of chat piles. More than sixty-five acres of property is being reclaimed by the Environmental Protection Agency and Missouri Department of Natural Resources.More >>
The landscape of north Schifferdecker property is changing dramatically as the snowball mining site is cleared of chat piles. More than sixty-five acres of property is being reclaimed by the Environmental Protection Agency and Missouri Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Crowder College has teamed up with a local business to create an apprenticeship program that could be the first of many. Officials said it's a win-win for companies and students.More >>
Crowder College has teamed up with a local business to create an apprenticeship program that could be the first of many. Officials said it's a win-win for companies and students.More >>
It’s the first day of school in Joplin where the new superintendent was out welcoming back students and faculty At South Middle School Melinda Moss greeted sixth graders with high fives.More >>
It’s the first day of school in Joplin where the new superintendent was out welcoming back students and faculty At South Middle School Melinda Moss greeted sixth graders with high fives.More >>
School districts using OPAA! food service will have access to the Nutrislice menu app that Wyandotte administrators believe will have a huge impact on the food program.More >>
School districts using OPAA! food service will have access to the Nutrislice menu app that Wyandotte administrators believe will have a huge impact on the food program.More >>
Miami Oklahoma teachers get a big show of support from students and the community after being let down by lawmakers who cut education Teachers walked the red carpet in Miami this morning go cheers from students and citizens.More >>
Miami Oklahoma teachers get a big show of support from students and the community after being let down by lawmakers who cut education Teachers walked the red carpet in Miami this morning go cheers from students and citizens.More >>
The walk to school will be safer for some four hundred Fort Scott students this year. A grant funded sidewalk project is currently underway.More >>
The walk to school will be safer for some four hundred Fort Scott students this year. A grant funded sidewalk project is currently underway.More >>
Neosho Missouri cuts the ribbon on a new junior high school something many say is long overdue. That’s because multiple bond issues failed until Neosho teachers convinced the community to support the bond issue. Today the district unveiled the new school and held tours.More >>
Neosho Missouri cuts the ribbon on a new junior high school something many say is long overdue. That’s because multiple bond issues failed until Neosho teachers convinced the community to support the bond issue. Today the district unveiled the new school and held tours.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens created a prescription drug monitoring program by executive order July 17th but some local experts say the Governor's efforts are not enough. Representative Charlie Davis today said we can expect another bill calling for a statewide prescription drug monitoring when the legislature convenes again.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens created a prescription drug monitoring program by executive order July 17th but some local experts say the Governor's efforts are not enough. Representative Charlie Davis today said we can expect another bill calling for a statewide prescription drug monitoring when the legislature convenes again.More >>
The Jasper police chief is asking the county prosecutor to charge an eighteen year old woman with harassment for a video post on facebook. He delivered a request for a felony cyber bullying harassment charge because the online video included minors.More >>
The Jasper police chief is asking the county prosecutor to charge an eighteen year old woman with harassment for a video post on facebook. He delivered a request for a felony cyber bullying harassment charge because the online video included minors.More >>