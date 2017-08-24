JATSO Bike & Pedestrian Meeting

Quantcast

     The library was *also* the venue for a public meeting early tonight for JATSO.
     It's the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization.
     The purpose...discuss ways to improve bicycle and pedestrian paths across the metro.
Bryan Bridgford came to the bike and pedestrian meeting because he and his wife try to bike wherever they're going.
But even with new bike lanes on busy streets...
Bridgford: "I think that improvements have been good, sometimes you know, I still feel uncomfortable or a little unsafe on the road, so I think it's really good to see other improvements in the works."
If he had to pick one area that was the worst...
Bridgford: "20th street, up to Duquesne, is pretty rocky if you're riding from Range Line to Duquesne, sometimes that road can get a little tight for both cyclists and cars."
Concerns like that is why Taylor Cunningham and JATSO put on this special meeting.
Cunningham: "This is what I keep hearing the most about in survey collection, in any public meeting, so this is not surprising to me // and I feel like if you see this level of participation that tells you it's something that should be a pretty high priority."
As for the next step for that priority...
Cunningham: "We need a system level look at what's going on, where the missed connections are, how we can really start piecing everything together."
Creating a network for cyclists and pedestrians.
For now, Bridgford will still have to drive to certain destinations, and bike other places, but his ultimate goal...
Bridgford: "I would love it if I didn't have to have two cars, we could just have one car and then some of us biking, and when we need to go on our road trips we go on the road trip."
 

