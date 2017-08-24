Leadership Kansas Comes to Pittsburg

For almost 40 years, Leadership Kansas has been improving the state by educating and enlightening Kansas' leaders. They do it by selecting 40 community leaders of varying professions, and taking them to various towns and cities throughout Kansas.

"The purpose of Leadership Kansas, is to talk about topics that are important to Kansas, and Kansans... Pittsburg is a prime example of entrepreneurship, the spirit of cooperation, great leadership at the city, county, and educational level," said the program's executive director John Frederico.

Kansas community leaders spent a good chunk of Thursday at Pitt State's plastic processing laboratory. The lab is just one of many stops on the state tour, and while the leaders may not be in the plastic business, getting to see how a successful lab works, can give them new insight to running their companies, organizations and groups.

"Seeing different parts of Kansas has been the key point of Leadership Kansas. They can talk to me about it all day, but seeing it and hearing the people that are living in Pittsburg. It's been quite eye opening for me," said participant and veterinarian Christen Skaer.

By taking Kansas leaders around the state each year, the program widens their perspectives and ultimately creates more knowledgeable leaders.

"Leadership Kansas enables you to dive into those towns on a much deeper level, and understand economically, what the objectives of the towns are," said participant and real estate developer Banks Floodman.

"I think walking in the place that you are talking about gives you a better context for what you're trying to learn," said participant and Pitt State instructor Jeff Poe.