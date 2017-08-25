PSC Sets Local Public Hearing Schedule in Laclede and Missouri Gas Energy Rate Cases

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings in September and October in natural gas rate cases filed by Laclede Gas Company (Laclede) and Laclede Gas Company d/b/a Missouri Gas Energy (MGE). The local public hearing schedule appears below.



These local public hearings will be held in facilities that meet the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in these hearings should call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings.



If you are unable to attend a live local public hearing and wish to make written comments or secure additional information, you may contact the Office of the Public Counsel, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone (866) 922-2959 email opcservice@ded.mo.gov or the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov. The Office of the Public Counsel (OPC) is a separate state agency which represents the general public in matters before the Public Service Commission.



On April 11, 2017, Laclede filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $25.4 million, exclusive of approximately $32.6 million currently being recovered from Laclede customers through its Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS). The ISRS appears as a separate item on the monthly bills of Laclede customers.



Laclede estimates this would result in an increase of approximately $3.31 per month for a typical residential customer using an average of 67 therms of natural gas per month.



Laclede provides natural gas service to approximately 647,200 customers in the City of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve.



On April 11, 2017, MGE filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $34 million, exclusive of approximately $16.4 million already being recovered from MGE customers through its Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS). The ISRS appears as a separate item on the monthly bills of MGE customers.



MGE estimates this would result in an increase of approximately $5.09 per month for a typical residential customer using an average of 64 Ccf of natural gas per month.



MGE provides natural gas service to approximately 507,950 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.

September 19, 2017—Joplin. Missouri Southern State University, Mills-Anderson Justice Center, 3950 E. Newman Road.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

September 21, 2017—Independence. Mid Continent Public Library, North Independence Branch, Community 1 and 2,

317 W. 24 Highway.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 12:00 p.m.*, with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

September 21, 2017—St. Joseph. City Council Chambers-Room 301, 1100 Frederick Avenue.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

October 2, 2017—Arnold. Fox C-6 School District, Fox Service Center, Roy Wilde Conference Room, 849 Jeffco Boulevard.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

October 3, 2017—St. Louis. Wohl Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 1515 North Kingshighway.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 12:00 p.m.*, with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

October 3, 2017—St. Louis. Harris-Stowe State University, Early Childhood Development Center, Professional Development Auditorium-Room 204, 3026 Laclede.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

October 5, 2017—St. Louis. Sunset Hills City Hall, Council Chambers, 3939 South Lindbergh Boulevard.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 12:00 p.m.*, with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

October 5, 2017—St. Charles. St. Charles County Council, Council Chambers, 100 N. 3rd Street.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

October 11, 2017—Kansas City. Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center Auditorium, 3700 Blue Parkway.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

October 12, 2017—Kansas City. Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch, Cohen Center, 4801 Main Street.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 12:00 p.m.*, with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

October 12, 2017—Gladstone. Gladstone Community Center, Gladstone/Linden Room, 6901 N. Holmes Street.

An informal question-and-answer session will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Commission taking testimony from the public at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.



*-In order to be able to move equipment to the next local public hearing that same day, 12:00 p.m. local public hearings will end no later than 3:00 p.m.