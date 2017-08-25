Liberty Utilities Co. Announces Appointment of Regional Independent Directors

Liberty Utilities Co. (“Liberty”), the wholly-owned U.S. regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution utilities business of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN, TSX: AQN) (“APUC”), today announced the appointment of non-management, independent directors to its regional boards of directors. Liberty’s operations are segmented into western, central and eastern regions in the United States.

Appointed as independent directors for Liberty’s central region are Dr. Nicole Brown, Mr. Kenneth R. Allen, and Mr. John N. Thompson. Dr. Brown currently serves as Assistant Dean of Student Services at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, Joplin, Missouri campus. Mr. Allen retired from Texas Industries, Inc., a cement, aggregate and concrete products firm, where he served as Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Allen previously served on the Board of Directors of The Empire District Electric Company until its acquisition by Liberty Utilities Co. on January 1, 2017. Mr. Thompson currently serves as Senior Vice President and Director of First Midwest Bank of Dexter, Missouri.

The central regional independent directors join management directors Mr. Ian Robertson, CEO of APUC, and Mr. David Pasieka, COO of Liberty Utilities Co.

“The independent directors appointed to serve on our regional boards represent a diverse group of qualified and connected individuals who are well respected within their communities. Each will bring a valuable level of oversight and developmental insights to our regional operations, helping to ensure delivery of locally-focused, high-quality customer care and responsiveness,” stated Mr. Robertson.

About Liberty Utilities Co.

Liberty Utilities Co. is a regulated water, natural gas and electric transmission and distribution utility, delivering responsive and reliable essential services to approximately 750,000 customers across the United States. With a local approach to management, service, and support, Liberty delivers efficient, dependable services to meet the needs of customers. Liberty provides a superior customer experience through walk-in customer centers, locally focused conservation and energy efficiency initiatives, and programs for businesses and residential customers. Performance is measured in terms of service reliability, an enjoyable customer experience, and an unwavering dedication to public and workplace safety. Liberty Utilities Co. currently operates in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Texas. For more information, please visitwww.LibertyUtilities.com.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

APUC is a North American diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility with $10 billion of total assets. Liberty Utilities provides rate-regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission, and distribution utility services to over 750,000 customers in the United States. APUC is committed to being a North American leader in the generation of clean energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing more than 1,250 MW of installed capacity. APUC delivers continuing growth through an expanding pipeline of renewable energy development projects, organic growth within its rate regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions. Common shares and preferred shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D. APUC's common shares are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AQN. Visit APUC at www.AlgonquinPowerandUtilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.