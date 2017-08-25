Quantcast

    When you hear about grant money - it's usually tens of thousands of dollars to help cover costs.
    The Chert Glades Chapter of Missouri  Master Naturalists received $5,000 - to help Feed A Bee.
Bayer -- the pharmaceutical and life sciences company -- is giving out grants nationwide totaling $500,000 to help feed a bee.
    But the benefit, reaches beyond just the bees.
Cole: "Basically it's titled "Feed A Bee" but it's for increasing the foraging habitats for all pollinators."
    Those pollinators are everything from native bees, butterflies, and even moths, like this little guy who didn't seem to be camera shy at all.
    And they serve an even larger purpose beyond spreading plant pollen...
Frankoski: "Birds are very dependent on butterflies and their larvae, to feed their babies, so all the birds that the Wildcat Glades Center is trying to develop depend on these pollinators in addition to all the flowers."
    Now, if this nature video has you inspired, and you want to take action, Val Frankoski has some good news.
Frankoski: "People at home can help feed a bee too, and learning about the plants that we install here will help them maybe make some decisions."
    And, if you would like some guidance, September 23rd is the big planting day here at the Reddings Mill bridge, and Val and Donna Cole will be on hand, along with many others to point you in the right direction.
    You can even lend them a hand.
    And while the grant will help with the reconstruction of the glades and prairie in south Joplin...
Frankoski: "It's never going to be like it was, but we're going to make it as good as it can be and, if you plant it, they will come."
    And maybe, just maybe, in a hundred years or so, some of this native prairie will be restored to it's natural beauty.

