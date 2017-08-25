Quantcast

High School Football Scoreboard -- Aug. 28 - KOAM TV 7

High School Football Scoreboard -- Aug. 28

Updated:

Aurora 28, Liberty (Mountain View) 21
Carl Junction 39, Republic 0
Cassville 39, Reeds Spring 29
Jasper 47, Diamond 40, OT
Joplin 44, Parkview 36
Lamar 63, East Newton 0
McDonald County 14, Marshfield 7
Monett 28, Logan-Rogersville 6
Mount Vernon 16, Springfield Catholic 14
Nevada 36, Center (Kansas City) 28
Ozark 38, Neosho 7
Pembroke Hill 20, El Dorado Springs 18, OT
Pierce City 31, Liberal 16
Sarcoxie 27, Commerce 12
Seneca 27, Osage 7
Webb City 28, Carthage 7

Drumright 34, Quapaw 16
Jay 40, Verdigris 13

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.