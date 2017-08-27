Local Home Bakery Expands to a Joplin Store

"I had friends and family saying hey these pies are so good. I will pay you for them. And that's where it really started off"



That's all it took to launch Holly Hartman's pie business, The Pie Safe from her home. With the support of the community.



"I really feel like this area is very supportive of local businesses. And when somebody likes something, they talk about it, i haven't had to do any advertising it's just really been word of mouth and really explode for us lately" says Hartman.



One customer, Sam Hydar finds that to be a part of the business's charm.

"She made it just in her home. She didn't come from a big business factory that they just put here in town to sell things. It's her hard work. We sent her an order Sunday night, and she said 'come Monday and pick it up at 3' It's just that local commitment to the community that's really nice too." says Hydar.



A trend she hopes to continue with the ingredients she uses, from peaches, blackberries, even the vanilla, which from a company owned by a family friend.



"I'm trying to make connections with the local farmers. We've used Pates Peaches for peach pies. We've used Heritage Family Farms and the blackberries come out of a garden as well." says Hartman.



She's even growing a mint plant for a detail on one of her more intricate desserts.



Hartman is expanding her home business into a bakery in Joplin, which is about halfway done at the moment, which is good for Holly because baking from home is getting a bit cramped.



"We kind of have to because I'm running out of room out of my home kitchen. So I need a commercial kitchen"

The Pie Safe expects to have a grand opening of their store at the end of October at The Pie Safe 3681 North Main Joplin, Mo 64801.

For now you can give them a call at 417-483-8564 or checkout their baked goods on their Facebook page or their website:

https://www.Facebook.com/thepiesafe.mo/