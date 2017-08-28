WNTPD National Night Out - October 3rd

The Wyandotte Nation Tribal/Municipal Police Department (WNTPD) will be hosting a Community Block Party during “National Night Out” Tuesday evening, Oct. 3 at the Heritage Acres Park, 14400 S. Porcupine Rd., in Wyandotte, Okla.

The event kicks off at 6:30 pm and wraps up around 8:30 pm.

It will be an opportunity for the community to come together and visit with neighbors and local law enforcement to form stronger partnerships. The evening events will feature fun activities, burgers, hot dogs, refreshments, and prizes.

National Night Out is celebrated each year. The introduction of National Night Out, “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” began in 1984 as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie, and to send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. That first year, 2.5 million Americans took part across 400 communities in 23 states.

Annually, communities across the United States join forces and celebrate National Night Out.

The WNTPD is also currently seeking sponsorship and accepting donations for the event. If you are an area business and would like to partner with the WNTPD and support the event, or volunteer to help run the event, please contact the Event Coordinator, Pat Wilson, at 918-678-6364 by Sept. 8.