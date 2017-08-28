Cherokee County Finalizes 2018 Budget

Around 30 locals showed up at the Cherokee County Courthouse for the public budget meeting, enough to end up moving from the usual commissioner meeting, to the court room.

It's Cherokee County residents like Paul Rogers, who want to have their input heard when deciding the 2018 budget.

One topic of interest for Rogers is the retirement plan for local law enforcement.

"By letting people retire after 20 years, we are paying them a life time of pension they're after. We are creating a geometrically expanding liability into the future" he says.

"It's the same as the Joplin Police Department, the Crawford County Police Department..respectively. And other departments that have worked towards this goal. So that you don't have old people like me being cops" jokes commissioner Pat Collins.

And property takes will go up so that people with 100,000 dollar homes will be paying an additional 44 dollars a year.

"Everybody that pays taxes it will effect. But it will effect them two ways. One: they're going to have to pay more money. But they are going to get better services...quality services" says Collins.

But for some, there won't be much wiggle room in their budgets for even a slight tax increase.

"It's not just property tax. It's the cost of everything. The cost of your utilities, the cost of your phone bills. And for practically everyone..health insurance" says Rogers.

And as for health insurance, county workers will be paying 5 percent more for theirs per paycheck.