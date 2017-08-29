Quantcast

Cooking w/ Chuckie: Blackberry Cobbler

4 cups fresh blackberries

1 3 oz box raspberry OR blackberry Jell-O 1/3 cup sugar (omit if desired)

1 18 oz box yellow OR butter cake mix

1 cup water

1-2 sticks butter, melted

1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)

Line 12 inch Dutch oven with foil or parchment paper. Lightly spray with baking spray.

Spread berries in prepared Dutch oven.

Mix Jell-O and sugar (if using) together; sprinkle over berries.

Sprinkle cake mix over Jell-O and berries.

If using nuts, add them now.

Pour the melted butter over the cake mix. Slowly add the water.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35-45 minutes or until golden and toothpick inserted into the cake portion comes out clean.

Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Campfire option: In 12 inch Dutch oven, baked for 35 minutes with 12 briquettes in a ring around the bottom and 24 spaced evenly on the lid. Rotating a quarter of a turn every 8-10 minutes. When the blackberries are bubbling and the topping is cooked all the way through, it's ready. If you don't want to go to the trouble of melting the butter, pour the water on first then completely cover the top with thin slices of butter.

