2017 Maple Leaf Dog Show Sign Up

The Maple Leaf Dog Show will be held Sunday, October 15th beginning at 1:30 PM. The Carthage Humane Society and Hurricane Car Wash will play host to an all-breed dog show with classes like “New Kid On The Block”, “Golden Oldie”, and “Best Costume”. Best in Show will be invited to join the Humane Society on their float during the Maple Leaf Parade Saturday, October 21st. Organizers also plan to have vendors, give-aways, food, and on-site adoptions in Central Park, Garrison & Chestnut. Entry fee is $10 per entry per dog. Preregister or sign up will begin at 12:30 that day. All events are free to the public!

It’ll be the “fastest fun on four legs” according to organizers. Sign your dog up today!

For complete rules and applications for both canine events, visit www.carthagemapleleaf.com.