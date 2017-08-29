Eagle-Picher Suit

It's one of the area's largest employers and Eagle-Picher Technologies is now facing a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

Court documents were filed last week in Jasper County Circuit Court.

In July of 2016 -- 135 workers were laid off from Eagle-Picher in Joplin.

That was about 33% of the total workforce.

Now, 13 of those former workers have filed a lawsuit against Eagle-Picher saying they were wrongfully terminated.

Court documents we obtained allege discrimination based on such factors as age, race, gender, and disability.

One claim says a worker was subjected to racial slurs while employed at the company..

We also spoke with the law firm representing the employees, and they informed us they could not comment on pending litigation at this time.

According to the court documents, each of the 13 is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

Some of the employees listed in the suit had worked for Eagle-Picher for up to three decades before being terminated last summer.

The attorney for the plaintiffs says they demand a jury trial.

At this time, no court dates have been set to hear the case.

We reached out to Eagle-Picher for comment.

Our calls were not returned.

