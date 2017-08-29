Quantcast

Eagle-Picher Suit - KOAM TV 7

Eagle-Picher Suit

Updated:

     It's one of the area's largest employers and Eagle-Picher Technologies is now facing a lawsuit for wrongful termination.
     Court documents were filed last week in Jasper County Circuit Court.
In July of 2016 -- 135 workers were laid off from Eagle-Picher in Joplin.
That was about 33% of the total workforce.
Now, 13 of those former workers have filed a lawsuit against Eagle-Picher saying they were wrongfully terminated.
Court documents we obtained allege discrimination based on such factors as age, race, gender, and disability.
One claim says a worker was subjected to racial slurs while employed at the company..
We also spoke with the law firm representing the employees, and they informed us they could not comment on pending litigation at this time.
According to the court documents, each of the 13 is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
Some of the employees listed in the suit had worked for Eagle-Picher for up to three decades before being terminated last summer.
The attorney for the plaintiffs says they demand a jury trial.
At this time, no court dates have been set to hear the case.
     We reached out to Eagle-Picher for comment.
     Our calls were not returned.
 

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Eagle-Picher Suit

    Eagle-Picher Suit

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-30 02:13:24 GMT
         It's one of the area's largest employers and Eagle-Picher Technologies is now facing a lawsuit for wrongful termination.      Court documents were filed last week in Jasper County Circuit Court. In July of 2016 -- 135 workers were laid off from Eagle-Picher in Joplin. That was about 33% of the total workforce. Now, 13 of those former workers have filed a lawsuit against Eagle-Picher saying they were wrongfully terminated. Court documents we...More >>
         It's one of the area's largest employers and Eagle-Picher Technologies is now facing a lawsuit for wrongful termination.      Court documents were filed last week in Jasper County Circuit Court. In July of 2016 -- 135 workers were laid off from Eagle-Picher in Joplin. That was about 33% of the total workforce. Now, 13 of those former workers have filed a lawsuit against Eagle-Picher saying they were wrongfully terminated. Court documents we...More >>

  • MSSU Proposes A New Use For The Former Joplin Public Library Building

    MSSU Proposes A New Use For The Former Joplin Public Library Building

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:31:27 GMT
        The Joplin City Council holds a special session to discuss taxes -- and a proposal for the old library building.     Plans for the old building downtown involve Missouri Southern. This is the former library building at 300 South Main.     For the past three months, it has sat vacant...quiet...and without a purpose.     But now, that could be changing, take a look at these photos.     They're renderings of a prop...More >>
        The Joplin City Council holds a special session to discuss taxes -- and a proposal for the old library building.     Plans for the old building downtown involve Missouri Southern. This is the former library building at 300 South Main.     For the past three months, it has sat vacant...quiet...and without a purpose.     But now, that could be changing, take a look at these photos.     They're renderings of a prop...More >>

  • Jasper Police Find A Unique Way To Connect To Citizens

    Jasper Police Find A Unique Way To Connect To Citizens

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-08-28 01:38:53 GMT
        Recent incidents between law enforcement and citizens in communities across the nation - have led to increased tension and mistrust, on both sides.     But one local police department is looking to fix that in their community.         Jasper Police Chief Chad Karr sets a table for a birthday party. It doesn't look like police work but he felt the department needed to reconnect with it's citizens...and his officers ne...More >>
        Recent incidents between law enforcement and citizens in communities across the nation - have led to increased tension and mistrust, on both sides.     But one local police department is looking to fix that in their community.         Jasper Police Chief Chad Karr sets a table for a birthday party. It doesn't look like police work but he felt the department needed to reconnect with it's citizens...and his officers ne...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.