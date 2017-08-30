Route 66 ribbon Road Meeting

Roy Randorf is on his way back to Wisconsin from visiting his son in Texas

His "must have" while he's in Miami? A picture with his motorcycle next to the Route 66 sign.

"I'm just traveling through the area and wanted to do part of route 66..see the markers and the signs and stuff" says the motorcyclist.

But within the past 2 years, officials decided to cover Ribbon Road in Miami with gravel..due to potholes and risks to motorcyclists like Randorf.

But people at this meeting want to see a change.

"Thousands of tourists come to visit the ribbon road and there is a lot of disappointment, I understand..when they see that it's covered with gravel" Kaisa Barthuli, the National Park Service Route 66 Preservation Program manager.

You can still see parts of the original pavements. They are the raised parts towards the middle of the road.

"It's there the base is real good so it just needs to be updated..repaired" says Charm Gaines, who lives along Ribbon Road with her husband.

Some of the updates needing to be done is new pavement and a new paint job.

"My husband teases me that I'm doing tours. A lot of times we are late places because we have a lot of lost people there..they love to lay down on the on the old pavement and have us take this pictures" says Gaines.

The road means different things to different people

"It's places like the ribbon road that really help us know our place" says Barthuli.

Roy Randorf was inspired by a nostalgic show, "The TV program hahaha. It's just kind of neat to go back and go on some of the routes they supposedly went on"

The next step towards beginning restoration is having a town meeting, where locals can discuss their options for funding repairs.